Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Announce Second Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has another baby in her belly, and she let her daughter, Luna, help announce it to the world.

Chrissy posted a video Tuesday and asked Luna, "What's in here?" referring to her stomach. Luna's a smart kid, and says it's a "baby."

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

She also captioned it ... "it's john's!" Rumors have been swirling Chrissy was preggo after showing what many called a baby bump earlier this month.

This is Chrissy and John Legend's second child together. Congrats!