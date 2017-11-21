Floyd Mayweather This is No Bluff ... I'm in the Poker Biz!

Floyd Mayweather Inks 6-Figure Poker Deal

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather is closing 2017 with one last business deal -- and it's easier money than boxing Conor McGregor.

TBE has signed on to be the new face of "Wild Poker" -- a "social casino adventure" game for mobile devices. Sources say Floyd's making around 6-figures and will make additional cash on the back end based on how well the game does.

The game sounds cool ... players pick a character (you can even be Floyd) and ya gotta figure out strategic ways to become the most dominant gambler in a virtual casino world.

Players don't gamble with real money -- but you can use real money to buy in-app upgrades to give your character an advantage at the tables.

"I'm constantly asked to put my name on stuff, but Wild Poker is different than any game I've ever seen," Floyd says.

"It's poker, but it goes to the next level. There's a whole new level of strategy with the power ups. It's a cutting edge game -- this is that next thing."