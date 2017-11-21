Kevin & Eniko Hart Our Baby Boy is Finally Here!!!

Kevin & Eniko Hart's Son is Born

Breaking News

No false alarm this time ... Kevin Hart is a daddy again, and if ya didn't know better you might think the kid was a Kardashian.

Kevin says Eniko delivered their son at 1:45 AM PT, and his wife and the little one are doing fine. As for the name ... Kev says it's Kenzo Kash. Ks are in these days.

Kenzo is a Japanese name, meaning strong and healthy -- and Kash means Mom and Dad's pockets are strong and healthy.

God is truly amazing....Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ....He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 21, 2017

Last week, Kevin had to blow off an interview at the last second because Eniko went into labor, but it turned out to be a fake out. Second time was the charm. This is Kevin and Eniko's first child together. He has 2 with ex-wife Torrei.

No pic of Kenzo yet, but congrats to the Harts!