Kenya Moore Makes a Splash w/ Hubby in Barbados!!!

Kenya Moore and Hubby Hit up Barbados and Get Splashy

Kenya Moore's a kid at heart ... especially when she's trying to have a kid.

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star and her husband, Marc Daly, hit the beach in Barbados for some fun in the sun on the Caribbean island. Not sure what looks bluer ... Marc's outfit or the water.

As we reported ... Kenya and Marc are there trying to get pregnant with help from the world-renowned Barbados Fertility Centre.

Kenya looked stunning in her bikini ... not that you need another view, but damn. Look.