Casper Smart Dating New Chick & She's a Handful!!! ... J Lo Who?

Casper Smart is Dating New Chick Who Rivals J Lo

EXCLUSIVE

Casper Smart's got a type -- they've gotta be smart, talented and, of course, booty-full.

Casper has been dating 30-year-old Paige Hathaway for the last couple of months. She's a fitness model/entrepreneur who's not only drop dead gorgeous, but also has a bod that rivals Casper's ex, Jennifer Lopez.

Casper and J Lo called it quits in August 2016 after several years of dating, but clearly there was no need for pity tears.

Casper and Paige -- the creator of Fitin5 Challenge with 4 million Instagram followers -- just flew to Miami together for one of his events where she was his plus one. They boarded Dave Grutman’s boat where we're pretty sure they had all sorts of fun.

Lucky bastard.