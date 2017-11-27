Tony Romo Dance Props From Ayo & Teo You Don't Suck!!!

Ayo and Teo Give Dance Props to Tony Romo, You Don't Suck!

EXCLUSIVE

Ayo & Teo saw Tony Romo bust out their signature "Rollie" dance move with Teyana Taylor ... and good news -- THEY DIDN'T HATE IT!

The rap duo created the move for their song, "Rolex" -- and it blew up -- with huge stars like Cam Newton using it in his dance repertoire.

So, when we saw the guys at LAX, we had to ask them to grade Romo's "Rollie" -- which the QB used on the set of his new Google Mini commercial.

Check out the clip ... and try not to get "I just want a Rollie, Rollie, Rollie with a dab of ranch" stuck in your head for the rest of the week.