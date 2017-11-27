Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan 11-Year Anniversary

Britney, Paris & Lindsay 11-Year Anniv of 'Holy Trinity'

Paris Hilton paid homage to a photo that blew up the Internet 11 years ago today.

Back in the day it was all about Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan ... Kim Kardashian was just a supporting player.

Paris posted the pic Monday, calling it "The First Coming of The Holy Trinity."

The New York Post called it something different ... and it was one of their most controversial headlines in years.

11 years later Britney is 9 years deep into her conservatorship but doing great, Paris is an international mogul and Lindsay ... well, she's definitely alive.