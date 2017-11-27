Cristiano Ronaldo Gets New Bust Accurately Portrays Handsomeness

Why so serious!?

Here's the brand new bust of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo that's now on display in Spain ... and while it accurately portrays his rugged good looks, it's wayyyy less fun than the other one.

The artist behind the new statue is Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga -- who reportedly made the new piece after his son saw the other bust at the Madeira airport and told his dad he could do better.

The kid was right -- the bust is pretty great. It's new home is at the Bernabéu Tour stadium in Spain, the home of Real Madrid.

Whatever. Still like the other one better ...