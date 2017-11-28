Mark Hamill Rolling in Wheelchair Before Big 'Last Jedi' Premiere

EXCLUSIVE
Luke Skywalker's looking more Vader-like than ever -- and we're not referring to the rumors about 'The Last Jedi' plot.
Mark Hamill, and his little dog, rolled through JFK airport Monday night in a wheelchair. Mark did his best to cover his face with a dark hat -- not unlike a certain Dark side villain.
Fans greeted Mark while he cradled his little dog, and fired off questions about 'Jedi,' but he seems to know -- talk not he must, with the movie opening less than 3 weeks away.
Unclear if Luke's actually injured, or just trying to keep a low profile. We've gotta call in to a galaxy far, far away.
We'll let ya know if Yoda, or Darth, responds.