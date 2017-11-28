Q-Tip Rants About A Tribe Called Quest's Grammy Snub

Q-Tip I'm Through Biting My Tongue ... HOT Over Grammy Snub!!!

Q-Tip isn't holding back about what he calls a huge Grammy snub for A Tribe Called Quest, and it sounds like he's partially blaming mega producer 9th Wonder.

Q went off on the Recording Academy for not nominating Tribe's 2016 album "We Got It from Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service." He points out it was good enough for the Grammy folks to invite them to perform at last year's ceremony, but now they're getting stiffed.

While he does give props to the other nominees like Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar ... Q's calling BS on ATCQ's final album getting left out in the cold.