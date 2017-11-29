Eli Manning Gets Offer to Broadcast NFL ... 'We'd Take Him' at CBS!

Eli Manning Gets NFL Broadcasting Offer from CBS Honcho

EXCLUSIVE

Looks like Eli Manning﻿'s gonna be alright if he decides to hang it up ... 'cause he's already got a job offer from one of the NFL's biggest networks!

We got CBS honcho Les Moonves out at Craig's with Al Michaels ﻿... and when we asked about Eli going the Tony Romo route, ﻿Les was all about it.

"We'd take him in a second," Moonves told TMZ Sports.

Al also gave the Giants QB a ringing endorsement -- saying Manning "absolutely" has it in him to slide over to the broadcast booth.

Your move, Eli.