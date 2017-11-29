Eli Manning Gets NFL Broadcasting Offer from CBS Honcho

EXCLUSIVE
Looks like Eli Manning's gonna be alright if he decides to hang it up ... 'cause he's already got a job offer from one of the NFL's biggest networks!
We got CBS honcho Les Moonves out at Craig's with Al Michaels ... and when we asked about Eli going the Tony Romo route, Les was all about it.
"We'd take him in a second," Moonves told TMZ Sports.
Al also gave the Giants QB a ringing endorsement -- saying Manning "absolutely" has it in him to slide over to the broadcast booth.
Your move, Eli.