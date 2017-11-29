Dodgers' Alex Wood & Hot Wife Ballin' Hard on Caribbean Honeymoon

Dodgers' Alex Wood Ballin' Caribbean Honeymoon ... Dope Room, Doper Wife

Dodgers star Alex Wood and his red-hot wife have ditched the L.A. "winter" for the sunny sands of Saint Lucia ... makin' it rain MLB money all over their Caribbean honeymoon!!

The newlyweds are droppin' around $3K PER NIGHT for their "Galaxy Sanctuary" suite at the Jade Mountain Resort -- which comes equipped with a 900-SQUARE FOOT infinity pool.

As you can see in the video ... the sunset views are a 10/10 -- as is Mrs. Wood, Suzanna Villa -- one of the MVPs from our World Series WAGs showdown.

Yeah ... guessing Alex is over Game 7.

Congrats!