Dodgers' Alex Wood & Hot Wife Ballin' Hard on Caribbean Honeymoon

Dodgers star Alex Wood and his red-hot wife have ditched the L.A. "winter" for the sunny sands of Saint Lucia ... makin' it rain MLB money all over their Caribbean honeymoon!!
The newlyweds are droppin' around $3K PER NIGHT for their "Galaxy Sanctuary" suite at the Jade Mountain Resort -- which comes equipped with a 900-SQUARE FOOT infinity pool.
As you can see in the video ... the sunset views are a 10/10 -- as is Mrs. Wood, Suzanna Villa -- one of the MVPs from our World Series WAGs showdown.
Yeah ... guessing Alex is over Game 7.
Congrats!
Such an incredible night! Got to marry my best friend @suzannavilla who was the most insanely beautiful bride I’ve ever seen in front of all our closest family and friends. Feel so lucky to have such great people in our lives. Thanks to everyone who showed up and made it the best wedding night we could have ever had! We love y’all! #woodvibesonly