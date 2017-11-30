Bieber & Selena The Blonde Leading the Blonde

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez, Blonde and Together After Church

Justin Bieber and his newly blonde girlfriend, Selena Gomez, seemed to be sticking to their follicle roots by going on a quick date after church.

The Biebs and Selena hit up the Montage hotel in Bev Hills Wednesday after attending the Hillsong Church, where services are held inside the hotel.

Selena scurried inside when she saw photogs and Bieber followed shortly thereafter.

The pair have become the faces of Hillsong, although other celebs also attend, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Hailey Baldwin.