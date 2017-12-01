Chloe Grace Moretz Gets Restraining Order Against 'Stalker'

Chloe Grace Moretz Gets Restraining Order Against 'Stalker'

Exclusive Details

Chloe Grace Moretz says a man she believes to be mentally ill is stalking her online and in person ... and she needs legal protection.

Chloe requested, and was granted, a restraining order against Terry Daniel Quick -- and in the docs she says he showed up at her house in November to confront her. On another occasion, also in November, she says he followed her and her boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham, to a concert and a club.

She says it's particularly frightening because Quick is bragging on social media about trailing her all over town. He's posted several creepy tweets ... one of which included a picture of real blood, she claims. On some of his social media pages he refers to Chloe as his wife and the "love of his life."

In the docs, she says on November 29 Quick followed her from LAX to her home and tried to gain access.She says he actually rang her doorbell and her brother answered. Chloe's bro told him to leave, and that's when she called 911.

Police responded and arrested Quick, who told cops he was engaged to Chloe.

Quick must now stay 100 yards away from Chloe and have no contact with her, her mother and her brother.