Martin Shkreli's Wu-Tang, Lil Wayne Albums Could Be Seized by Feds

Martin Shkreli might have to hand over his one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang album, and Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" if the feds get their way -- but that's the least of his problems.

Federal prosecutors are going after the top secret "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" and Wayne's legendarily unreleased album, along with a bunch of cash. Remember, the pharma bro purchased the Wu-Tang album for 2 million bucks, and apparently got his hands on 'Carter V.' He infamously leaked a few tracks.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors are going after Martin's assets -- totaling nearly $7.4 million -- to pay down what he owes in restitution after getting convicted of defrauding investors. Among the items feds wanna seize:

-- $5 million in cash currently held in an E-Trade brokerage account

-- Shares held in Turing Pharmaceuticals

-- An Enigma machine

-- A Picasso painting

Shkreli's attorney, Ben Brafman, tells TMZ, "Our position is clear. None of the investors lost any money and Martin did not personally benefit from any of the counts of conviction. Accordingly, forfeiture of any assets is not an appropriate remedy."