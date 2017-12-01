Meghan Markle Sheer Delight!

Meghan Markle's Photos Surface in Sheer Black Dress

Photos of Meghan Markle striking some sexy poses raise one very important question -- what the hell took Prince Harry so long to propose???

Megs posed for the photo shoot back in 2013 for a Canadian magazine called Sharp. She was already starring in "Suits" by that time, but thank God the photographer did not take a literal approach to the theme of this shoot.

Ya gotta admit, it's kinda interesting to see someone who's about to be a member of the prim and proper British royal family posing like this. And, seeing as how Harry met Meghan in the summer of 2016 ... he probably would've seen these if he did some Internet research.

So, again we ask ... what took ya so long, Harry?

This seems to run in the fam. You'll recall -- and if you don't we're about to remind you -- Kate Middleton was walking in a fashion show when Prince William first laid eyes on her.

Well played, Princes.