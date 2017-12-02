TMZ

UFC's Felice Herrig Down for 2nd Round of Poop ... Anything for the W!

12/2/2017 2:29 PM PST

Felice Herrig UFC 218 Prediction? TKO Via Poop Stoppage

EXCLUSIVE

Felice Herrig literally beat the crap outta her opponent last time she fought inside the Octagon -- and says she's totally cool with getting down and dirty again this Saturday at UFC 218.

Seriously.

"Actually I wouldn't mind if (Cortney Casey) sh*t on me because if the ref sees it, it's an automatic TKO," Felice told TMZ Sports. "TKO via poop stoppage ... I'd love that."

Don't get it twisted -- Herrig doesn't wanna be known for her poop-inducing abilities ... but if they get her the W (which is technically the rule), why not let ish happen, right??

#EmbraceTheGrime

