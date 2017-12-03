'Long Island Medium' Couple Theresa & Larry Caputo Split After 28 Years ... But Could Work It Out

'Long Island Medium' Star Theresa Caputo Splits from Husband of 28 Years, Could Reconcile

Exclusive Details

The star of TLC's reality hit "Long Island Medium," Theresa Caputo, and her husband of 28 years, Larry Caputo, have split ... but there might be hope for them yet.

The couple released a statement Sunday saying ... "After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children."

They go on to say ... "We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time."

However, sources directly tied to the couple tell TMZ that while there are no regrets about their long relationship, there may be room for a reconciliation in the future. We're told they're taking some time apart, but might not be fully done -- as they still love each other.

Tonight's all new and emotional #LongIslandMedium starts right now. pic.twitter.com/Ia37dHHjLI — TLC Network (@TLC) November 14, 2017

Theresa and Larry have been featured on the TLC show since 2011 -- with Theresa meeting with people to predict their futures and provide psychic insights. She claims she can communicate with the dead ... and recently indicated on the show her marriage was on the rocks.

Theresa and Larry have 2 adult children together. Here's hoping they can see this one through.