NFL's Proposed $100 Million Deal to End Protests Fails

The NFL tried buying their players off with nearly $100 million so they'd stop kneeling and protesting at games ... but apparently it didn't work.

The NFL recently proposed a deal in which they'd contribute $89 million over seven years to 2 organizations focused on African-American causes, as well as to the Players Coalition so they could use the money for whatever causes they wanted.

In exchange, the NFL wanted the National Anthem protests to end -- but the deal seems to have failed. Many players continued to kneel and demonstrate during this week's games.

The L.A. Chargers' left tackle Russel Okung raised his fist during the National Anthem Sunday, and the Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch remained seated for the song. L.A. Rams player Robert Quinn raised his fist as well, and other players linked arms in solidarity.

At least 6 other players between Miami, New Orleans and San Francisco all took a knee after some of them publicly raised issues with the proposed deal from their bosses.

Back to the drawing board.