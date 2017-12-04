Ben McAdoo: Fired By Giants

Breaking News
Ben McAdoo is out as NY Giants head coach ... less than 2 seasons after taking over the job, according to reports.
The last place, 2-10 Giants lost again on Sunday ... falling 24-17 to the Raiders in Oakland. However, it was the benching of star QB Eli Manning that had the sports world up in arms ... and fans calling for BM's head.
McAdoo wasn't always hated in NYC ... he got off to a great start with the Giants last year, going 11-5 and making the playoffs.
12 games after playing a playoff game in Green Bay ... McAdoo is unemployed.
The NYG have also reportedly fired GM Jerry Reese -- who was the general manager for the Giants last 2 Super Bowl wins.
The Giants have not yet released a statement.
Story developing ...