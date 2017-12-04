Ben McAdoo: Fired By Giants

Ben McAdoo Fired By N.Y. Giants

Ben McAdoo is out as NY Giants head coach ... less than 2 seasons after taking over the job, according to reports.

The last place, 2-10 Giants lost again on Sunday ... falling 24-17 to the Raiders in Oakland. However, it was the benching of star QB Eli Manning ﻿that had the sports world up in arms ... and fans calling for BM's head.

McAdoo wasn't always hated in NYC ... he got off to a great start with the Giants last year, going 11-5 and making the playoffs.

12 games after playing a playoff game in Green Bay ... McAdoo is unemployed.

The NYG have also reportedly fired GM Jerry Reese -- who was the general manager for the Giants last 2 Super Bowl wins.

The Giants have not yet released a statement.

Story developing ...