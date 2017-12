Boosie Badazz Spoils Daughter with Porsche for 16th Birthday!!!

Boosie Badazz just earned himself Father of the Year honors ... from his daughter, anyway.

The rapper gave Ivi a sick Porsche Panamera on Sunday for her 16th birthday. He posted this video the night he surprised her ... and ya can't blame her for losing it. The Panamera's an expensive gift -- around $100k -- especially one that's loaded like Ivi's whip.

Sweet gift for sure, but we think Boosie's gonna regret it. He's got 8 kids ... so, that's a high-priced bar he just set.