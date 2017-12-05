'Daddy's Home 2' Kid Actress Pockets 7 Grand For a SINGLE Scene!!!

'Daddy's Home 2' Kid Actress Pockets $7k for One Scene

EXCLUSIVE

"Daddy's Home 2" actress Yamilah Saravong isn't bringing home the kinda dough Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg do, but the 11-year-old ain't doing bad ... on her hourly rate.

We got a hold of Yamilah's minor contract for the film. She only appears in one scene but she's mentioned throughout the film because Wahlberg's kid in the flick has a crush on her.

She got about $3,500 a week for the role and reportedly worked about 2 weeks -- plus, she got $60 a day for incidentals. Still not impressed? Yamilah's also making 2.5 percent of the film merch profits.

And that's how ya haul in more than 7 large for ONE scene. Well played, Yamilah's agent!