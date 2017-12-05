Hilary Duff Back with Old BF ... The PDA Proves It

Hilary Duff Back Together and Making Out with Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff's rekindled an old flame ... and sealed her reconciled relationship with a kiss.

It's back on again for Hilary and Matthew Koma, her music producer boyfriend she split with back in March. The 2 were seen looking lovey-dovey after a coffee run in L.A. Tuesday.

Duff told the ladies of "The Talk" it's the third time she and Koma have dated, adding ... "Timing is such a big deal ... third time's a charm!"

The couple's been dropping hints of their reunion for a few months ... but it looks like it's official now.

Reminds us of another couple we know.