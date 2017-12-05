Lisa Vanderpump's Dog Outfit Lawsuit Dismissed

Lisa Vanderpump Doggy Fashion Lawsuit Tossed

Lisa Vanderpump's lawyers didn't screw the pooch on the lawsuit she was facing over doggy clothing -- it's been dropped for good.

The suit -- filed by dog boutique Fifi & Romeo against Lisa -- has been dismissed with prejudice, meaning they can't refile it. Looks like Lisa might have thrown them a bone, as in a few bucks, because F&R asked the court to toss the case.

We broke the story ... the boutique sued Lisa for allegedly failing to promote their company after they agreed to dress Giggy for events and photo shoots.

We've reached out to both Lisa and F&R to see if they did in fact reach a settlement. No word back from either side.