Arrest Made in 2010 Murder of NBA's Lorenzen Wright, Mug Shot of Alleged Killer

Exclusive Details

A man named Billy Turner has been arrested and charged for the murder of Lorenzen Wright ... over 7 years after the NBA vet was shot and killed in a Memphis suburb ... and we have the mug shot.

The Memphis Police Department and Shelby County District Attorney's office held a press conference on Tuesday to announce that Turner, 46, has been indicted and charged with the 1st-degree murder of Wright.

Turner is currently in custody on a $1 million bond.

Surveillance video of 46-year-old Billy R. Turner of Collierville being arrested today for the murder of former Tigers and Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright seven years ago. Turner is being held on $1,000,000 bond. pic.twitter.com/JdFWqzWPC9 — glenn carver (@GCarver_WREG3) December 5, 2017

Lorenzen's remains were found in a wooded area on July 28, 2010 ... 10 days after the 34-year-old was last seen leaving his ex-wife's residence in Collierville, Tennessee.

The case went cold for years ... but there was a major break last month when cops discovered the gun they believed was used to kill Wright ... in a lake about 50 miles from where Wright's body was discovered.

Wright was a star at the University of Memphis, and played 14 seasons in the NBA -- including 5 with his hometown Memphis Grizzlies.