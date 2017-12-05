A Boogie Has Don Q's Back ... After Gun & Weed Bust

A Boogie Shows Up to Court for Rapper Don Q's Gun, Weed Arraignment

EXCLUSIVE

Rapper Don Q is one lucky son of a gun -- one day after getting busted for weapons and drugs, he strolled outta jail, much to the delight of his famous friend.

Q was arrested Thursday for felony possession of a .22 caliber Beretta and unlawful possession of a bag of weed. Law enforcement sources tell us cops found the pot in his underwear during a strip search.

Don drew a nice crowd of supporters -- including A Boogie -- during his arraignment, and they all must've left happy. He was released without bail, and is due back in court in February.

His attorney, Stacey Richman, tells us there was NO reason for the initial traffic stop, or for cops to search Q and his friends.