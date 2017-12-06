President Trump On Retainer?

President Trump Displays Weird Lisp During Jerusalem Speech

Breaking News

President Trump unveiled something new at the White House -- and we don't mean his policy on Jerusalem ... instead, we're talking about a mysterious lisp.

POTUS really did make a major announcement Wednesday morning -- becoming the first Prez to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital in the last 70 years, but near the end of his remarks he started slurring really badly.

It sounded as if he had dentures or a retainer that he was struggling to keep in his mouth.

We've called the White House to check on 45's grill ... but something's definitely up.