Colin Kaepernick Gets Offer From Jim Jones: Join My Arena Football Team!!

EXCLUSIVE
Colin Kaepernick could be BALLINNN' again real soon ... 'cause the free agent QB just got a personal offer from rapper Jim Jones to join the arena football team he just bought!
TMZ Sports spoke with the proud new co-owner of the Richmond Roughriders of the American Arena League ... and Jones says he's down to pay big bucks to get Kaep to suit up in the Green and Black.
Jones notes Kaep would be joining a winning atmosphere, 'cause the Riders were league champs last season. JJ also says national anthem demonstrations are N.B.D. -- he even encourages it!!
There's more ... Jones also says he's serious about courting Johnny Manziel to the squad.
Hey, Terrell Owens joined an Arena League team once ... so, it's not completely out of the question.