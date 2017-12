KYLE On Cali Wildfires My Hometown Is an Ashtray Now!!!

EXCLUSIVE

KYLE is absolutely devastated to see the house and hometown where he grew up reduced to little more than ashes.

The "iSpy" rapper tells us he was watching the news Tuesday when, all of a sudden, he saw video from his hometown of Ventura. It was ravaged so hard by the flames, more than 1,000 firefighters were battling.

Check it out ... it gets worse for KYLE, who couldn't believe what he saw next. The rapper pleaded with fans to help his community as they try to rebuild.