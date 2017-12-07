Brock O'Hurn is Back to Quench Your Thirst as Sexy Santa

Brock O'Hurn Quench Your Thirst Sexy Santa's Back

Brock O'Hurn is here to make mouths water again for the holidays -- 'cause he's back to doing his Sexy Santa shtick ... which nobody minds whatsoever.

Brock was tapped by Icelandic Glacial Water to reprise his role as a beefed out Saint Nick in their Xmas ad, only now he's got some hunky man elves to help quench your thirst.

The ad itself is pretty hilarious -- ya got a housewife trying to nab at least one of these beefcakes for Christmas ... but she just can't seem to douse the flames in her pants.

Drink it in, folks. Mr. Man Bun's letting it all hang out here.