Mohamed Hadid on Trump Jerusalem as Israel's Capital? It's A Sad Day

Mohamed Hadid Isn't Happy Trump Recognized Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

EXCLUSIVE

Mohamed Hadid isn't happy about President Trump's decision to recognize a new capital in Israel ... and he's hoping violence won't be an outcome.

We got Bella and Gigi Hadid's dad -- who's Palestinian himself -- shortly after Trump announced the U.S. was going to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's new capital, and he calls it a "sad day in my life."

I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. I am also directing the State Department to begin preparation to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem... pic.twitter.com/YwgWmT0O8m — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2017

Mohamed says with tensions so high in the area ... he fears more bloodshed.

Sounds like he's wishing for the best ... while others are holding their breath.