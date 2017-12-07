Mohamed Hadid Isn't Happy Trump Recognized Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

Mohamed Hadid on Trump Jerusalem as Israel's Capital? It's A Sad Day

12/7/2017 12:50 AM PST

Mohamed Hadid isn't happy about President Trump's decision to recognize a new capital in Israel ... and he's hoping violence won't be an outcome.

We got Bella and Gigi Hadid's dad -- who's Palestinian himself -- shortly after Trump announced the U.S. was going to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's new capital, and he calls it a "sad day in my life." 

Mohamed says with tensions so high in the area ... he fears more bloodshed.

Sounds like he's wishing for the best ... while others are holding their breath.