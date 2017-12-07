TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

WWE Legend Kevin Nash Nasty Post-Surgery Knee Pic ... 24 Staples!!

12/7/2017 3:45 PM PST

WWE Legend Kevin Nash Shares NASTY Stapled Knee Pic After Surgery

Breaking News

Pro wrestling legend Kevin Nash says his knee is finally fixed after surgery -- but you wouldn't know it looking at this GNARLY photo of the aftermath.

Nash just revealed that he went under the knife to replace a bum knee that's been bothering him for 33 years -- and what's left of it looks like something straight outta the "Saw" movies.

We counted 24 staples ... plus severe bulging that made us question if it was actually a knee.

The craziest part -- Big Daddy Cool says it was an "amazing process," and he's pumped to "let it heal and start training" at age 58.

Maybe take it easy for a few days??

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web