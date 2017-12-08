Blake Griffin Crushes Comedy Show, But All Eyes on Kendall Jenner

Blake Griffin lit it up at his comedy show Thursday night in Hollywood ... but rumored GF Kendall Jenner kinda stole the show -- even though she never got onstage.
Blake -- bad knee and all -- toughed it out to raise funny money at "Comedy by Blake" ... bringing in big-name comics like John Mulaney, Norm Macdonald and Whitney Cummings for the charity event at The Avalon.
Griffin once again proved he's got jokes -- the crowd ate it up.
Cummings gave the Clippers superstar high praise for his mic work -- "Everyone's like, 'Oh, he's funny for a basketball player. I'm like, 'No, he's like funny for a comedian!'"
But none of the comics could hold a candle to Kendall ... whose sheer black top SLAYED the red carpet before the show.
Nothing funny about that joint. Just pure hotness.
FYI, a lot of Blake's NBA bros came through too ... including teammates DeAndre Jordan, Lou Williams, Wesley Johnson and Sam Dekker.