Chris Bosh's Mom Named Suspect In Drug Trafficking Sting

A home owned by Chris Bosh was the target of a police drug trafficking raid -- with the NBA star's mother named as one of the suspects ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to official documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the DeSoto Police Dept. raided the home Friday morning after obtaining search warrant in a drug trafficking investigation.

One of the suspects listed on the search warrant is Freida Bosh -- who allegedly lives in the home, which cops believe is owned by her son.

A rep for the DPD tells us a bunch of evidence was seized from the home -- "a large amount of drug paraphernalia was recovered consistent with narcotics trafficking."

Officials believe crack cocaine and heroin were being trafficked through the home.

We're told no one has been arrested at this point -- but that could be coming soon.

As for Chris, one law enforcement source connected to the case told us, "We don't believe Chris has any connection short of owning the house."

Story developing ...