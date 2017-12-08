Chris Brown Buys His Daughter Royalty a Pet Monkey

Chris Brown My Baby Girl's Monkeyin' Around!

Chris Brown could've done a puppy or kitten, but instead he went exotic for Royalty's early Christmas gift, and hooked her up with ... a brand new monkey!!!

Chris' daughter got cozy with her gift, cradling what looks like a baby capuchin monkey. Dad joked with Royalty that her new "baby" would get bigger than her -- which seems like maybe a good reason NOT to give her a monkey.

But for now, it is super cute ... especially when it's this tiny and in diapers.

Royalty seems stoked, but a lot of fans let Chris have it on social media -- pointing out the exotic pet is better off in the wild, instead of his home.