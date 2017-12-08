DMX Gets Out of Rehab to Perform Albany Concert

EXCLUSIVE
DMX is getting out of rehab, but it's only temporary ... to treat his fans in Albany to a show.
A New York judge gave the rapper the green light to travel, with a drug counselor, to perform a concert Friday night -- then it's back to the rehab facility on Saturday. He was also allowed to host a Thursday night gig in NYC.
X's attorney, Murray Richman, tells us ... he's always required to travel to his shows with a rehab counselor and gets drug tested while he's on tour. We're told he's been granted release about 10 times during his rehab program and hasn't failed a test.
Richman says DMX covers all of the counselor's food and expenses while they're traveling together.
When we last saw DMX, it looked like rehab was doing his body good.