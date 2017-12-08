LaVar Ball Is FAILING His Sons, Says UFC Champ

LaVar Ball You're Failing Your Kids ... Says UFC Champ

LaVar Ball's decision to pull his son, LiAngelo, out of UCLA is a colossal mistake that could seriously HURT the 19-year-old in the long run -- so says UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

T-Wood rips into the Big Baller on the newest episode of "The Hollywood Beatdown" -- saying LaVar's parenting moves are selfish and out of whack ... and sends a damaging message to his kids.

"You're teaching [LiAngelo] a very bad lesson in life ... that if I don't like things, I run from it."

Woodley also calls out Conor McGregor ... and explains why Terry Crews shoulda KNOCKED OUT powerful Hollywood agent Adam Venit for allegedly grabbing his junk.