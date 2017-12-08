LaVar Ball Is FAILING His Sons, Says UFC Champ

EXCLUSIVE
LaVar Ball's decision to pull his son, LiAngelo, out of UCLA is a colossal mistake that could seriously HURT the 19-year-old in the long run -- so says UFC champ Tyron Woodley.
T-Wood rips into the Big Baller on the newest episode of "The Hollywood Beatdown" -- saying LaVar's parenting moves are selfish and out of whack ... and sends a damaging message to his kids.
"You're teaching [LiAngelo] a very bad lesson in life ... that if I don't like things, I run from it."
Woodley also calls out Conor McGregor ... and explains why Terry Crews shoulda KNOCKED OUT powerful Hollywood agent Adam Venit for allegedly grabbing his junk.