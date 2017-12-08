Lil Pump's 'Gucci Gang' Video Pissed Off Archdiocese of L.A.

Archdiocese of L.A. Holy Crap, Lil Pump Filmed 'Gucci Gang' At Our School?!?!

Lil Pump ﻿got a Catholic elementary school in serious trouble with the Archdiocese of L.A. because it wrongfully allowed the rapper to film himself smoke weed, drink lean and hold bags full of kush for his "Gucci Gang" music video.

Blessed Sacrament School is where the insanely popular video -- amassing 244 million views on YouTube -- was filmed, but there was a huge problem ... the school never told its bosses at the Archdiocese about the video or what would be in it.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of L.A. tells TMZ ... the school failed to follow filming policy and procedures, which are extremely strict at all of its schools and parishes.

The Archdiocese had zero clue Lil Pump would be rolling up to the school's parking lot in a Lamborghini with a blunt in one hand and double-cupping in the other.

It gets worse ... he slaps a teacher with a bag of pot in the school's hallway and he serves his video classmates sizzurp. The Archdiocese says it's looking into the matter. We reached out to the school for comment, but so far no word back.

We've seen this before -- Fetty Wap filmed similar scenes at a Paterson, NJ high school ... resulting in the principal getting suspended.