Tupac's Outlawz Member, E.D.I. Mean, Objects to Penis Pic Sale

Tupac's Outlawz Member Objects to Penis Pic Sale ... Don't Be So Thirsty!

EXCLUSIVE

Tupac in his prime might've been down to have a pic of his junk out in the public -- but not a 46-year-old Pac had he survived ... which is just one reason his pal doesn't want it sold.

We spoke to Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean about Pac's ex-GF attempting to sell an old photo of his frank and beans -- and while he says he understands the possible reason behind it ... he doesn't approve.

Sounds like E.D.I.'s making a case for good old-fashioned respect -- which he doesn't believe this ex has much if she's seriously trying to hawk Pac's photo.

As for whether the man himself would be flattered ... E says age changes everything.