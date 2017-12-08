Tupac's Outlawz Member, E.D.I. Mean, Objects to Penis Pic Sale

EXCLUSIVE
Tupac in his prime might've been down to have a pic of his junk out in the public -- but not a 46-year-old Pac had he survived ... which is just one reason his pal doesn't want it sold.
We spoke to Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean about Pac's ex-GF attempting to sell an old photo of his frank and beans -- and while he says he understands the possible reason behind it ... he doesn't approve.
Sounds like E.D.I.'s making a case for good old-fashioned respect -- which he doesn't believe this ex has much if she's seriously trying to hawk Pac's photo.
As for whether the man himself would be flattered ... E says age changes everything.