'Pokemon' Cartoon Star Ryan Reynolds is a Catch for Pikachu

'Pokemon' Cartoon Star Veronica Taylor Says Ryan Reynolds Is Perfect Pikachu

EXCLUSIVE

Ryan Reynolds playing Pikachu gets a big ole stamp of approval from one of the biggest stars in the Pokemon universe.

Veronica Taylor voiced Pokemon trainer, Ash, for 8 seasons of the animated show, and has a hard time wrapping her brain around a live-action Pikachu -- but she told us Ryan has the skills to pull it off.

Bonus for Ryan: She says taking on the "Detective Pikachu" role means more than a fat paycheck -- it's gonna pay off for his kids on the playground.

As for which will reign supreme -- cartoon or the movie? Veronica tried to play it down the middle, but you can tell where her heart is.