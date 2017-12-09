Kristen Wiig Drops $2.96 Mil ... for Mid-Century Jewel

Kristen Wiig Drops $2.96 Million for Mid-Century Crib

Kristen Wiig's a big fan of masterpieces ... especially when it comes to her crib.

The super funny lady dropped $2,960,000 for a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom Pasadena pad that's a Mid-Century gem ... with walls of glass, pool, spa, gardens and a seamless indoor/outdoor feel. The 3,425 square foot home also has lots of patios and vistas.

Check out the pics ... there's a lot to be jealous over. Even the dog looks adorable, though probably not part of the sale.

Cynthia Luczyski and Lauren Luczyski repped the seller and Bryony Atkinson repped Kristen.