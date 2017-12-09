Z100 Jingle Ball Taylor, Sam, Demi Rocked the House

Z100 Jingle Ball Draws Huge Stars, Including Taylor Swift and Sam Smith

Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello rocked New York's Z100 Jingle Ball concert Friday night.

The event went down at Madison Square Garden which, not surprisingly, was sold out.

Tons of big stars hit the stage, including accoustic sounds from Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan. Halsey and G-Eazy also performed. Ditto Demi Lovato and Logic.

And Lindsay Lohan was also there, back from parts unknown.

The annual event lasted a full 5 hours, but as far as we can see -- and not surprisingly -- almost no one left early.