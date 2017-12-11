Michael Irvin Warns NFL ... Fear Cowboys When Zeke Returns!

Like Thanos with the Infinity Stones ... the Dallas Cowboys will elevate into legit GALAXY DESTROYERS when Ezekiel Elliott returns -- so says Michael Irvin.

The Playmaker is sending a warning to the league ... when Zeke returns from his suspension ONE WEEK FROM TODAY ... it'll "make the world to the Cowboys."

Irvin says Elliott has been "in hiding" ever since he began serving his 6-game domestic violence suspension back in November ... but he's confident the RB will return to form immediately in his first game back on Dec. 24.

We'll see ...