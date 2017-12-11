President Trump Sexual Assault Accusers Demand Investigation by Congress

President Trump's Sexual Assault Accusers Ask For Congress Investigation into Misconduct

Three women accusing President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct are demanding Congress investigate their claims.

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Cooks held a press conference in L.A. Monday -- detailing their alleged experiences with Trump -- and asked Congress take a closer look into their claims.

Among the allegations -- Cooks says Trump forcibly kissed her in 2005, and Leeds claims Trump grabbed her breasts and tried putting his hand up her skirt during a flight to NYC more than 3 decades ago.

The news conference comes one day after U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said anyone claiming they're victims of sexual misconduct should be heard.

The White House calls the allegations absurd and false.