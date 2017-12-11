TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ron Jaworski Eagles Are Super Bowl Team ... Even Without Wentz

12/11/2017 4:15 PM PST

Ron Jaworski Says Eagles Are Super Bowl Team Without Carson Wentz

EXCLUSIVE

Don't stick a fork in the Eagles just yet ... Philadelphia still has a REAL shot to make the Super Bowl, even without Carson Wentz ... so says Ron Jaworski

The Philly legend is still incredibly optimistic -- telling TMZ Sports the Eagles will certainly miss Wentz, but the surrounding cast is so solid, they'll continue to dominate well into the playoffs. 

In fact, Jaws even delivered a pep talk to depressed Eagles fans -- "Get off the cliff! Everything is okay! This is still a good football team!" 

No pressure, Foles ...

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web