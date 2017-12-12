Devin Hester Retirement Plans: My Wife's Pregnant!

Devin Hester Retirement Plans?! My Wife's Preggo!

Don't worry about how Devin Hester will stay busy in retirement ... the NFL legend tells TMZ Sports his wife is pregnant with a baby boy!

After Hester announced his retirement from the NFL early Tuesday morning -- capping off a career as arguably the greatest return man of all time -- we reached out to see what his post-NFL plans are.

"Family time!!!!!!" Hester said ... "A lovely wife with 2 boys and one more boy on the way!!"

Congrats!!

As for Hester's football future, the 4-time Pro Bowler says he plans on coaching his sons -- who are already killing it in flag leagues!!!