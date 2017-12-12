TMZ

Devin Hester Retirement Plans?! My Wife's Preggo!

12/12/2017 7:59 AM PST

Devin Hester Retirement Plans: My Wife's Pregnant!

Don't worry about how Devin Hester will stay busy in retirement ... the NFL legend tells TMZ Sports his wife is pregnant with a baby boy! 

After Hester announced his retirement from the NFL early Tuesday morning -- capping off a career as arguably the greatest return man of all time -- we reached out to see what his post-NFL plans are.

"Family time!!!!!!" Hester said ... "A lovely wife with 2 boys and one more boy on the way!!" 

Congrats!! 

As for Hester's football future, the 4-time Pro Bowler says he plans on coaching his sons -- who are already killing it in flag leagues!!!

Man all he does is watch my Highlights, now he cuts back every damn time!!!!!!🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️

A post shared by Devin Hester (@devin_anytime_hester_4) on

