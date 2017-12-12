TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

LaVar Ball: 'Who Cares' About Language Barrier? ... Bring On Lithuania!

12/12/2017 10:40 AM PST

LaVar Ball: 'Who Cares' About Language Barrier? Bring On Lithuania!

EXCLUSIVE

Here's LaVar Ball talking about the biggest BBB news yet -- the move to Lithuania ... telling TMZ Sports he doesn't give a single DAMN about the language barrier. 

LaVar was with LiAngelo and LaMelo -- the newest members of Prienu Vytautas -- and the Big Baller told us he's not worried about ANYTHING when it comes to shipping his sons to Lithuania. 

"There's not gonna be a struggle at all," LaVar said. 

His kids weren't as talkative -- but LiAngelo nodded when asked if he was excited about his new contract. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web