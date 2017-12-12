LaVar Ball: 'Who Cares' About Language Barrier? ... Bring On Lithuania!

EXCLUSIVE

Here's LaVar Ball talking about the biggest BBB news yet -- the move to Lithuania ... telling TMZ Sports he doesn't give a single DAMN about the language barrier.

LaVar was with LiAngelo and LaMelo -- the newest members of Prienu Vytautas -- and the Big Baller told us he's not worried about ANYTHING when it comes to shipping his sons to Lithuania.

"There's not gonna be a struggle at all," LaVar said.

His kids weren't as talkative -- but LiAngelo nodded when asked if he was excited about his new contract.