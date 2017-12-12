Metta World Peace Balls In Lithuania?! LaVar's a Genius!!!

Metta World Peace: LaVar Is a Genius For Sending Kids to Lithuania

Metta World Peace thinks LaVar Ball's move to ship his kids to Lithuania is "extremely brilliant" -- telling TMZ Sports he's putting the boys in the BEST possible position to succeed.

And yeah, he'd dead serious.

Metta played in both China and Italy during his pro career -- and told us going overseas will help LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball develop their game faster than they would have in the U.S.

"If it wasn't for a lack of fundamentals in the AAU system, then yeah, I would say just stay here. But overseas, the coaches are way more advanced. They give you a bit more freedom to play."

Metta also says the league in Lithuania is top-notch -- and will force the Balls to step up their game in a big way.