Senator Gillibrand Says Trump is Trying to Silence Her with 'Sexist Smear' Tweet

Senator Gillibrand Trump is Trying to Silence Me ... With 'Sexist Smear' Tweet

12/12/2017 10:53 AM PST

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is firing back at President Trump and vowing to keep fighting him ... on the heels of him saying she'd "do anything" for campaign cash.

We got the U.S. Senator from New York Tuesday morning on Capitol Hill, just a few hours after the President tweeted and called Gillibrand a "total flunky" who had begged him for donations. The shot many call "slut-shaming" came when Trump claimed the Senator "would do anything" for his money.

Gillibrand doesn't seem fazed, and dismissed Trump's tweet as a "sexist smear" -- and suggested he better not hold his breath waiting for her to back down.

Gillibrand called for 45's resignation Monday after Trump's accusers called for Congress to investigate him for sexual misconduct.