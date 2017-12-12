Terrell Owens Kinda Believes In Nick Foles

Terrell Owens I Believe In Nick Foles ... Kinda

Eagles fans rejoice!!!! Your favorite ex-Eagle, Terrell Owens, is super stoked about Nick Foles taking over, saying that the Eagles are gonna march to the Super Bowl under the backup signal caller.

Okay, so T.O. didn't really go that far ... but he didn't NOT say that either, telling us that he was kinda sorta into the whole Nick Foles thing when we got him out in L.A.

"He gives them a great chance," later adding, "It'll be a good story."

So, he didn't go full Ron Jaworski -- who said the team should still make the Super Bowl with Foles -- but he didn't shut the whole season down either ... that's gotta make the Iggles faithful happy, right?

